Island Lake, IL Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCowboy Within, a new book by Liam Lenhart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The devil's second home is a hot Texas summer. Hope Cooper's anger heats up Chester Kinkead's dude ranch after Luke Anderson knocks out her adopted big brother, the ranch foreman. Luke's unlikely imprisonment for assault sets up a battle of wills and emotions between the two.
Hope's distrust of men not associated with Chester's ranch where she was raised fuels her initial hate-filled encounter with Luke. Several life-altering incidents set off an emotional quagmire for both.
Luke and Hope have endured full-throttled overloads of adversity during their upbringing producing opposite reactions and outcomes. Hope received loving support during tough times which was lacking during the latter half of Luke's childhood.
Time will allow each to discover honest feelings for the other with unanticipated consequences. Hope's presence pushes Luke to uncover unidentified inner cowboy traits. Chester becomes conflicted whether to further Luke's punishment or encourage a new life to support the possibility of love on the ranch if he stays.
About the Author
Liam Lenhart is a dad to a wonderful daughter and son. And enjoys fishing, the gym, and spending time outdoors every way possible.
Cowboy Within is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-190-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cowboy-within/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cowboy-within/
