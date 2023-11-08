Canadian Author Publishes Memoir
November 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSafe: How I Got Here, a new book by Sandra Rosetta Morris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sandra Rosetta Morris shares the story of her life, her family history, and her take on philosophy. After discovering H.I.M. God, she writes what she has been through and what she has learned from Him. Sandra's book proves that there is only one God and Satan is very much present. Morris's words will cause a change of heart and mind.
About the Author
Sandra Rosetta Morris worked as a nurse for twenty-four years. She left the nursing profession to follow her dream of becoming a writer. Morris is the mother to four children.
Safe: How I Got Here is a 800-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (hardbound $54.00, eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-458-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/safe-how-i-got-here-bob-marley-was-right-to-be-confident-in-h-i-m-god-the-con-man-came-back-with-his-con-plan-but-america-didnt-take-his-bribe-and-the-world-stayed-alive-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/safe-how-i-got-here-bob-marley-was-right-to-be-confident-in-h-i-m-god-the-con-man-came-back-with-his-con-plan-but-america-didnt-take-his-bribe-and-the-world-stayed-alive-pb/
