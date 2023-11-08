Marshall, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
November 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMo and Bo, a new book by Margot Herzl, has been released by RoseDog Books.
While many books purport to be "My First Independent Read," anyone who has tried to teach such books to beginning readers knows that they are often simply too difficult. By contrast, "Mo and Bo" is a first step out of learning the alphabet and into independent reading. Utilizing a very restricted set of sounds and delightfully whimsical illustrations, "Mo and Bo" draws young readers in and sparks their confidence in their ability to read. Written by a homeschool mom of five, this book is perfect for families who value early childhood literacy and joyful learning.
Mo and Bo is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6845-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mo-and-bo/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/mo-and-bo/
