Henderson, NV Author Publishes Dark Suspense Novel
November 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lazarus Caper, a new book by Glenn H. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lazlo Daven, a rich Beverly Hills playboy, meets the beautiful Miriam Childs while on Spring Break at a Venice Beach nightclub. But when Lazlo and Miriam's night turns into a nightmare and both end up dead, a mourning Madame Daven, Lazlo's mother, turns to Dr. Gotham and his five-million-dollar promise of bringing her son back to life.
With Dr. Gotham's success, Lazlo returns, but his memories of the night are vague, and he begins to find he cannot remember how to do the things he once loved. And with Frey, Miriam's father, out for blood, Lazlo must keep himself hidden from the world while trying to solve the mystery that surrounds that fateful night, and the new man he has become.
About the Author
Glenn H. Davis currently resides in Henderson, Nevada. He enjoys playing the guitar, weight training, chess, and writing.
The Lazarus Caper is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7272-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lazarus-caper/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lazarus-caper/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us