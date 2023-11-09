Mission Viejo, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Bus Stop: An Adoption Story, a new book by Mandee LR Schoolcraft, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One day, two little boys had to leave their home because their mother was too sick to take care of them anymore. The boys were picked up by a bus and taken on an adventure to find their forever family. They stopped several times along the way, meeting new families who cared for them for a little while, but could not keep them forever. They continued on their journey, searching for a loving hug from a real mother and the laughter from a tickle fight with a real father, and a home to call theirs forever.
A sweet, loving take on foster adoption, The Last Bus Stop is a vital read for children and parents who are on their own adoption journeys.
About the Author
Mandee LR Schoolcraft is a So Cal native, a mother of two foster adopted boys, and is a full time School Psychologist in a large California school district. She and her husband have a love of miniature dachshunds and decorating their home for Halloween and Christmas every year, with big, award winning displays. In her free time, Mandee enjoys spending time with her family and dogs, is an avid reader, and an amateur photographer. She enjoys writing children's literature and hopes to publish more children's books in the future.
The Last Bus Stop: An Adoption Story is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3125-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-last-bus-stop-an-adoption-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-last-bus-stop-an-adoption-story/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
