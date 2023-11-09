Brighton, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
November 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFish in the Bathtub, a new book by Sherry Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young girl finds a small fish that she puts in a bathtub and is so excited about her new friend. When her fish grows to be too big to live in the bathtub, Emily has to find a new place for her friend to live.
About the Author
Sherry Lee is a mother. Her children gave her the inspiration to write Fish in the Bathtub.
Fish in the Bathtub is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-073-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fish-in-the-bathtub-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fish-in-the-bathtub-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us