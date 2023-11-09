Bradenton, FL Author Publishes Children's Fiction
November 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Friends, the Animals, a new book by Maya Sol, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Friends, the Animals, is a book of poems for children who are learning new words. Inside, children will learn new words by association and rhyming – helping them remember the words.
About the Author
Maya Sol is a retired engineer. She loves nature and outdoor activities. Bird watching and animal observation in the wild are some of her favorite pastimes. She currently lives in beautiful Florida, and frequently visits her lovely children, Allie and Mark, in California, where she used to live for most of her life. She loves children and is a grandmother to two delightful boys.
My Friends, the Animals is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7371-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-friends-the-animals/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-friends-the-animals/
Contact Information
Contact Us
