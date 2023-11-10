Bronx, NY Author Publishes Memoir
November 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnpaid Debt, a new book by Johnnie Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From a portrait of Black life in New York in the 1960s and '70s to personal experiences with the crack epidemic of the 1980s, Johnnie Davis' memoir unravels the story of one man's life marked by love and family, drugs and violence, and the hardships of navigating life while struggling with addiction. Davis's story is one of redemption. Though his addiction and problems with the law are a constant battle, and his redemption does not come soon enough for his mother to witness it, it is that loss that eventually helps Davis to get clean and work toward a better life, a life that would make his mother proud.
About the Author
Johnnie Davis grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He enjoys cooking, reading, writing, singing, and listening to music. He spends time with family when he can and is always looking for ways to help.
Unpaid Debt is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-469-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unpaid-debt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unpaid-debt/
