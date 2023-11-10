Granbury, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGail the Tattle-Tale Snail, a new book by Pete Hartgraves, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her eagerness to follow the rules and get her teacher's attention, Gail the snail has become a tattle-tale!
Now, she's having trouble making friends and connecting with her classmates. Can she learn to let the little things go?
Gail the Tattle-Tale Snail teaches children the important differences between tattling and reporting-bringing an issue to an adult's attention if someone is doing something that could bring harm to themselves or others-which can be a hard distinction for kids to make, in a safe and fun way.
About the Author
Pete Hartgraves has 30 years of educational experience, the last 25 spent as a school counselor. Now retired, he spends his days writing stories and selling real estate, fishing and looking at old cars and trucks.
Gail the Tattle-Tale Snail is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7167-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gail-the-tattle-tale-snail-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gail-the-tattle-tale-snail-pb/
