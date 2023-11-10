Waymart, PA Author Publishes Poetry
November 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExistence, a new book by M.A.N., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of poetry about the life of the author. M.A.N.'s existence has been nothing short of grizzled and torturous. Growing up as the only girl of 6 children has provided her with a unique take on life. She had two children early in her life and uses them, as well as her experiences, to create poetry which provides a unique perspective on the world.
About the Author
M.A.N. lives in a quaint town in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She is the mother of two extraordinary children. Her hobbies include watching her grandchildren and taking care of her dog, cat, and boyfriend.
Existence is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3223-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/existence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/existence/
