Waymart, PA Author Publishes Poetry

Existence, a new book by M.A.N., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A collection of poetry about the life of the author. M.A.N.'s existence has been nothing short of grizzled and torturous. Growing up as the only girl of 6 children has provided her with a unique take on life. She had two children early in her life and uses them, as well as her experiences, to create poetry which provides a unique perspective on the world.About the AuthorM.A.N. lives in a quaint town in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She is the mother of two extraordinary children. Her hobbies include watching her grandchildren and taking care of her dog, cat, and boyfriend.Existence is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3223-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/existence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/existence/