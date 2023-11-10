Seminary, MS Author Publishes Spiritual Book
November 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat's Next?, a new book by Pastor Terence E. Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God has a plan for the remaining ages and He wants us to know what it is. In this book is a step-by-step explanation of the events that will take place from where we are now until the end of time. What's Next? is educational, informative, and instructive. If you are not already redeemed, it will direct you to the only one who can redeem you.
About the Author
Pastor Terence E. Lee has a bachelor's degree in Pastoral Ministries, a bachelor's degree in Theology, and has spent more than fifty years in public ministry. The Holy Spirit of God has placed upon his heart the great need that people have to know what God's plans are for the remaining ages so that they can prepare for what is ahead. We are now living in the last of the last days and the end is coming very soon. The author wants people to be ready to meet Jesus when He returns. Are you ready?
What's Next? is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-164-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/whats-next/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whats-next/
