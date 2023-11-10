Oakland, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
Melina's Christmas Tree, a new book by Irene Sardanis, Ph.D, has been released by RoseDog Books.
With no tree in her home, and just a dollar from her widowed mother, Melina goes out on Christmas Eve to find one. She faces the cold night and many obstacles, but she doesn't give up. With perseverance and an unexpected miracle, Melina gets her very special tree.
We all need hope and faith. In Melina's Christmas Tree, Melina offers us both.
About the Author
Irene Sardanis, Ph.D is a retired psychologist from New York. She has been published in The Sun Magazine, The Psychotherapy Networker, and several anthologies, including The Magic of Memoir. Irene is working on her second memoir and resides in Oakland, California with her wonderful husband.
Melina's Christmas Tree is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-615-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/melinas-christmas-tree/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/melinas-christmas-tree/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
