Landsdale, PA Author Publishes Memoir
November 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOur Brother Jim, a new book by Lloyd J. Stefanic, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A touching and deeply personal memoir, Our Brother Jim recounts the author's experience growing up with a brother with disabilities. Through his parents' constant care and his family's loving encouragement, Jim exceeded every doctor's expectations, learning to do those "everyday" things that proved so difficult for him-like walking, counting, and communicating with others. With a radiant smile and a delightful sense of humor, Jim left a beautiful mark on the world around him. This book is to remember him.
About the Author
Lloyd J. Stefanic was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Stefanic is a cadre with the Army Corps of Engineers, working for FEMA as a site inspector for damages from disasters like hurricanes. In his free time, he enjoys drawing, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family.
Our Brother Jim is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-018-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/our-brother-jim/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/our-brother-jim/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
