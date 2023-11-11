Long Beach, CA Author Publishes Play
Feast of Fools!: A Play in Two Acts, a new book by Jim Landis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Feast of Fools! is about a typical Midwest family on Thanksgiving day. It is the story of a father's attempt to bring his family together and have a memorable Thanksgiving celebration. However, the celebration turns out to be anything but typical. It's a story about a dysfunctional, functioning family trying to have a normal Thanksgiving in an abnormal situation, and a father trying to hold things together as his family members unravel before his very eyes.
About the Author
Jim Landis was born in Glendale, California. He began writing plays in high school. His first produced work was in college, where he had three plays put into professional production by the Theater Arts Department. Jim has had several plays produced as well as writing the book for three musicals. Jim has also received a Drama-Logue Award for playwriting and recognition from the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center for the National Playwrights' Conference.
Feast of Fools!: A Play in Two Acts is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-364-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/feast-of-fools-a-play-in-two-acts/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/feast-of-fools-a-play-in-two-acts/
Contact Information
