Apple Valley, CA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlack Hearts Revealed, a new book by Jamie Reynolds, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In The Black Heart and Black Heart's End, we've seen Janie struggle with life's handouts and her struggles with life's hurdles with matters of relationships and a particular event, Mandy's death-as divulged to Janie by Alex, when in a romantic relationship with him. There's been placement of interest in Janie's life with Mandy's death, because Alex had a previous relationship with Mandy while he was married. Janie's desire for answers has increased because of the build-up in friendship with Lolly, Mandy's daughter. Their earlier searches for answers have allowed for a narrowing down to a particular point of history for Mandy: Mexico.
Black Hearts Revealed begins with Janie recovering from her fall in her garden, and it has yet to be determined as to whether it was a deliberate or an accidental event. Janie's pursuit to uncover the mystery surrounding Mandy's passing continues, but not without additional challenges posed by others and particularly those presented by Alex, Janie's primary suspect. Throughout it all, Janie manages to maintain her sense of humor and utilizes it mostly for gaining solace with the men in her life.
At the end of the day, there is still the unknown whereabouts of Janie's black heart necklace which causes her to wonder if its location will ever be revealed. Later, she is gifted a replacement from an unknown source, but will the new item pacify her desire for the old?
Now, we'll have revealed the perpetrator of Mandy's death….Or will we?
About the Author
Jamie Reynolds resides in Southern California and is currently deciding if a fourth book to the series will be necessary for purposes of divulging an unexpected conclusion to this story.
Black Hearts Revealed is a 246-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-265-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/black-hearts-revealed-light-overcomes-the-darkness-of-the-deadly-relationship/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/black-hearts-revealed-light-overcomes-the-darkness-of-the-deadly-relationship/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us