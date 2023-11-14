Cantonment, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeception, a new book by Rebekah James, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Grace Miller has a devastating and traumatic past that changed her, but she's not sure if for the better. And everyone has a dark side. She has a purpose these last thirteen years have been leading up to.
The love she once felt in abundance was ripped from her. The grief and pain she endured has shaped her into the woman she is today. Grace has made her choices in life, unapologetically, and nothing will stand in her way. Never again will she be put in a position of fear. She is in control of her outcome, no matter who she must deceive.
Until she meets a certain man.
Could he be the one to help her move on or will she risk losing him too just to accomplish her goal?
EXCERPT
"I want him to experience love and happiness, passion, and the feeling that nothing could ever go wrong in his perfect life. I want him secure; secure in me. I want him to love me and then I want to watch the life leave his eyes when he realizes that I'm the one who took it all away from him."
Deception is a 474-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (hardbound $41.00, eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4083-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/deception-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/deception-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
