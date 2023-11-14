Carmel, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBelonging: Short Stories, a new book by Chalfont St. Giles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Belonging is a collection of short stories about ordinary human beings as they navigate their lives. We can recognize and identify with the triumphs and the troughs, and either congratulate or commiserate.
About the Author
Chalfont St. Giles makes it a point to appreciate everything life has to offer. She delights in stories about people, in all their mystifying wonder. She looks at the animals that roam among us and admires their graceful strength. She looks at our magnificent landscapes and oceans and marvels at such infinite beauty. Daily, she reminds herself what a privilege it is to live here.
Belonging: Short Stories is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-352-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/belonging-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/belonging-short-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us