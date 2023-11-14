South Windsor, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
November 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe You, a new book by Samuela (Ella) Twumasi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written by a black girl who has attended predominantly white schools, Be You is meant to encourage and empower others, especially other minority children. Ella hopes her decision to say something about her experiences can show any kid in this situation that they are not alone. In this age of racial divide and tension, Be You seeks to bring smiles and possibility to confront challenges children face every day.
About the Author
Samuela (Ella) Twumasi loves reading and spending time with her parents and brother. Ella is also active in Sunday school at her church and always volunteers to help with the younger children. For fun, she enjoys practicing gymnastics.
Be You is a 22-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7010-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/be-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-you/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us