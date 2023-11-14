Olney, MD Author Publishes Philosophical Memoir
November 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoonpies, Fireflies, Some Twisted Dreams, Some Truth, and Some Lies: Book Two, a new book by James (Jim) Linn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this memoir and bibliography, combined with philosophy and short stories, James (Jim) Linn has collected twelve years of quotes from others with how they spoke to him, his deep thoughts, some poetry, and thought-provoking memes. Linn also shares his observations about life and human nature.
About the Author
James (Jim) Linn played and managed softball teams, both men's and co-ed, for forty-seven years. He now enjoys playing pickleball five days a week. In his free time, Linn likes to spend time with his family and friends, travel to Europe and different cities in the US, and learning new things.
Moonpies, Fireflies, Some Twisted Dreams, Some Truth, and Some Lies: Book Two is a 1010-page hardbound with a retail price of $243.00 (eBook $238.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-004-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moonpies-fireflies-some-twisted-dreams-some-truth-and-some-lies-book-two-a-compilation-of-quotes-with-my-added-perspectives-deep-thoughts-philosophy-my-observations-and-reality-some-short-stories-and-vignettes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moonpies-fireflies-some-twisted-dreams-some-truth-and-some-lies-book-two-a-compilation-of-quotes-with-my-added-perspectives-deep-thoughts-philosophy-my-observations-and-reality-some-short-stories-and-vignettes/
