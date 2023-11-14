Milton, WI Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShort Stories: Bite-Size Narratives That Keep You Moving, a new book by Micah William Haar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
These short stories range from the philosophical, to the realistic, to the plain absurd. They are bite-size readings that you can take during lunch or breaktime. Humorous and poignant, they note the triumph of man while remaining true to an absolute. Everyone from fifteen to five hundred will find something that points life's mirror right back at them. You will be surprised when the story takes a turn you did not expect.
About the Author
Micah William Haar graduated from Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota with a degree in Sociology. He enjoys paper and wood crafting and drawing. He practices classical guitar, electric bass, piano, and enjoys songwriting. He is a veteran of the US Army and did most of his tour in Germany.
Short Stories: Bite-Size Narratives That Keep You Moving is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-025-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/short-stories-bite-size-narratives-that-keep-you-moving/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/short-stories-bite-size-narratives-that-keep-you-moving/
