Woodbridge, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoe Moe Learns His 123s, a new book by Kenya C. Henderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moe Moe the Shihpoo, shih-tzu mixed poodle, is lovable, mischievous, mysterious, and adventurous. Readers will enjoy Moe Moe Learns his 123s to learn their numbers through rhyming!
About the Author
Kenya C. Henderson was born in Hayward, California. She works for the Unites States Federal Government and graduated from George Mason University with a B.A. Degree in Global Affairs. She loves to sing, dance, write and cook.
Moe Moe Learns His 123s is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4158-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moe-moe-learns-his-123s/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moe-moe-learns-his-123s/
Contact Information
Contact Us
