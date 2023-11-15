Oxford, AL Author Publishes Educational Book
November 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTips for Managing a Counseling Program Within a School System, a new book by Bobby L. Malone, MS, MSW, LMFT, ACSW, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this new book by therapist Bobby L. Malone, he provides tactics on how a counselor can best run their program at school. A great reference for new and seasoned school counselors or therapists!
Tips for Managing a Counseling Program Within a School System is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-060-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tips-for-managing-a-counseling-program-within-a-school-system/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tips-for-managing-a-counseling-program-within-a-school-system/
