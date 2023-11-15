Medford, MA Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Novel
November 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMentis and Ethos, a new book by R. Henry Price, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Solly, a likable PhD with a weakness for cars, self-doubt, and interests spanning belles-lettres to physics. He becomes a rhetoric/literature teacher and RA at CalTech. Unwittingly, Solly gets involved with his students, especially brilliant Darryl, and with the attempt of local mobsters to recruit Darryl to hack into local municipal databases to demand ransom. Darryl's partner in hacking, Fang Lou, has quit school and is working with the mob. Early in his RA role, bachelor Solly meets and falls for Ewa ('Mia') Kulpa, the RA of another undergrad house. The relationship of Mia and Solly develops as the mob ransom hacking escalates until the threads come together in a violent denouement.
The cast of characters also includes Clarence, a 300-pound gay pro wrestler and philosopher; FBI forensic expert Xi Luk; Solly's previous mate, Sweet Caroline; the ambitious criminal leader Sashi; and several unusual undergraduates, Toobee, Zonker, and more. As the book progresses, Solly experiences how life confronts us with choices and how difficult it is to be honest with ourselves.
About the Author
R. Henry Price is a scientist who considers writing an important part of a scientific career. He was a professor for 33 years at the University of Utah, for 11 years at the University of Texas, and is now a Senior Lecturer at MIT. He has also have been an adjunct professor of mechanical engineering at Utah and an adjunct professor of physics at several institutions. Price has coauthored three published books, one of which, The Future of Spacetime, is a trade book that made the top 100 on Amazon. He has also been elected a Fellow of the American Physical Society and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Price has a PhD in physics from Caltech where (like protagonist Solly of Mentis and Ethos) he was a resident associate in one of the undergraduate houses.
Mentis and Ethos is a 326-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardbound $35.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-032-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mentis-and-ethos-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mentis-and-ethos/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us