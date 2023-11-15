Kennesaw, GA Author Publishes Short Story
November 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMighty Small, a new book by Barry Massey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mighty Small is a short fictional story about resisting change in a positive way. Moving forward without sacrificing the beauty and identity of a small town. Proving that no matter who you are or what station you hold in a community, you can make a big difference and save the day.
About the Author
Barry Massey grew up in a small town called Long Beach on the east coast of New York. The town hasn't changed much over the years. The elementary school, junior high, and high schools are all still educating the youth of this close-knit town. The stress and pressures of big city life have pretty much been kept away from this oceanfront sanctuary.
Now retired, Massey hasn't lived in Long Beach for some time. But he always looks forward to travels "home" to see family and rekindle that feeling of nostalgia. Feelings which were the inspiration for this story.
Mighty Small is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-080-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mighty-small/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/mighty-small/
