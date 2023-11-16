Auburn, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
November 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe Something Epic, a new book by Laura Pangallo Fryar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Be Something Epic demonstrates the rewards of setting goals, chasing dreams, and fostering a healthy work ethic early in life. The little girl in the story daydreams of all the different things she might be when she groups up, inviting young readers to do the same.
About the Author
BE SOMETHING EPIC was born from my desire, as a mother, to teach my daughter that the choices she makes now can enable her to be anything she wants to be in the future. The illustrator, MORGAN SAMUELS, and I were U.S. Army Apache pilots and Platoon Leaders together and are both very passionate about inspiring and empowering future generations. We hope you enjoy this book and look forward to more to come!
Be Something Epic is a 20-page hardbound with a retail price of $19.50 (eBook $14.50). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-050-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/be-something-epic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-something-epic/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us