Pearl City, HI Author Publishes Novel
November 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNow I Became the Target, a new book by Mimi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on true events with a little twist. Lisa is the younger of two twins and the parents' favorite. Though born minutes apart, Layla is rebellious, and Lisa is humble. The older sister moves out of their parents' house and inspired the younger to move south. Lisa moves from the suburbs of Long Island, NY to the small town of St. George where she becomes the target of affection from Tommy. Despite all the warning signs, Lisa marries Tommy, a decision she comes to regret as she learns his true, dangerous nature and how her sister is connected to his greater plans.
About the Author
Mimi is mother of three amazing children. Two of her children serves this Country, her youngest is in the Air Force and her middle child is in the Army as an Officer. Mimi hobbies are walking, dancing. helping others, singing, church, motivation, and inspiring messages she gives to others. Mimi also has a social media platform that she has created for women and men to be able to vent and express their feelings on a positively note.
Now I Became the Target is a 74-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-253-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/now-i-became-the-target/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/now-i-became-the-target/
