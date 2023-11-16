Saint James, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
November 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Otter Family, a new book by Helen Landry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Otter Family is about a cute family of otters and how they go about their day. Whether catching food, playing in the river, or hanging out in their den, the otters always have fun! Otters are very special and unique animals, and this book teaches young readers so much about them and their lives.
About the Author
Helen Landry resides in North Carolina with her husband, Charlie, and their two kids, Amber and Ryan. They love spending time together as a family, hiking and going on bike rides.
The Otter Family is a 18-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-165-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-otter-family/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-otter-family/
