Anchorage, AK Author Publishes Current Events Book
November 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRefugees Affected by War: As Seen Through the Eyes of an 84 Year Old, a new book by John K. Spitzberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Refugees Affected by War follows author John K. Spitzberg's work with Ukrainian refugees who fled their country due to Russia's attack upon Ukraine. This is an ongoing saga due to the war going on currently and Ukraine being destroyed now. The war is killing, maiming, and destroying the infrastructure of Ukraine as this book is being created. Spitzberg hopes that all who read this book will become active in advocating for peace and social justice in Ukraine and all those affected by war.
About the Author
John K. Spitzberg is a member of Veterans For Peace, having served as President of Chapter 099, chair of an annual convention in Asheville, North Carolina and published poetry by veterans, some of whom saw combat. He is the best mediocre chess player he knows, a father and a grandfather to three grandchildren in Florida. Spitzberg was a special education teacher, master's level social worker and nationally registered paramedic. He became a member of a Community Emergency Response Team in Willow, Alaska and calls the Last Frontier home as an elder who loves to write.
Refugees Affected by War: As Seen Through the Eyes of an 84 Year Old is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-057-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/refugees-affected-by-war-as-seen-through-the-eyes-of-an-84-year-old/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/refugees-affected-by-war-as-seen-through-the-eyes-of-an-84-year-old/.
