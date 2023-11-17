Ruckersville, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeautiful Like You, a new book by Cranston Christopher Blakey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A crow and a raven, two birds from very different backgrounds, find enlightenment through the eyes of a young squirrel.
Beautiful Like You shines a light on the hardships of discrimination, colorism, and stereotyping, while touching on positive changes one can make that can affect the lives of many. In this unique read, children and adults alike will learn valuable lessons on how to make changes in the world with a loving heart and an open mind.
About the Author
Cranston Christopher Blakey is the owner of Raising the Bar Life Coaching. He has his BA in psychology and is a therapeutic mentor for at-risk young men. Blakey stays involved with his community through mentoring services and participates in non-profit work with the Chris Long Foundation.
Blakey is married with two children. His hobbies include basketball and weight training and watching movies of any genre. But his special interests lie in helping to make the world a place of equality and justice using his own pain and life lessons.
Beautiful Like You is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-188-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beautiful-like-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beautiful-like-you/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us