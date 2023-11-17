Eugene, OR Author Publishes Educational Book about Gravity
November 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGravity Cause Explained: Combining it with Electromagnetism and Quantum Physics, a new book by Bobby Dee Ticer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gravity Cause Explained explains gravity as a step-by-step process of the historical development of the theory. Verification is in algebra and geometry. Certain paradoxes like how a massless graviton can cause change in mass momenta are explained.
About the Author
Although technically self-educated for not having a college degree, author Bobby Dee Ticer appreciates all of the free information on Wikipedia and other educational programs on the internet and knows how invaluable they are for the continuous development of this book. Self-education is allowed by mere effort.
Gravity Cause Explained: Combining it with Electromagnetism and Quantum Physics is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-139-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gravity-cause-explained-combining-it-with-electromagnetism-and-quantum-physics/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gravity-cause-explained-combining-it-with-electromagnetism-and-quantum-physics/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
