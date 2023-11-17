Oakland, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cleaners!, a new book by Jacob Henry Miles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A land created by God that always stays clean. The citizens of Tidy Up Land are sworn to clean it and keep it clean, while the task force, the Cleaners, are sworn to protect the citizens from the dreadful Lea
This book tells the tales of The Cleaners, a fighting squad of characters with cleaning names. Broomy and Dusty, the main characters, and their task force, The Cleaners, fight crime against the League of Filthy. The League of Filthy are a dreadful anti-Cleaners squad, with nasty groups known as the Roachers, Dust Mites, and other filthy members that lie in outer darkness. gue of Filthy.
Twenty-five years ago, a war erupted between the Cleaners and the League of Filthy. Many lives were lost and the war made a huge mess. Many years after the war, the Cleaners suspect a threat to their peace when a recent surge of small attacks spring up by the League of Filthy…
The Cleaners makes cleaning more fun, while reminding us that Jesus is still in control and he is King. This book shows that Jesus is the hero of all heroes.
About the Author
Jacob Henry Miles is from West Oakland, California. He loves reading his bible, writing, and praying. Miles was involved in an accident which left him a bilateral below knee. He overcame by learning how to walk on prosthesis and went back to school.
Miles attended Laney College and finished with honors. While attending school, he became a member of the honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.
The Cleaners! is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-233-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-cleaners/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cleaners/
