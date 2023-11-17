Ellison Bay, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetic Lessons: Bible and Life in Poetry, a new book by James Stehle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetic Lessons: Bible and Life in Poetry is a collection of poems about faith, love, devotion, and other pressing themes we all face in our lives. Following each poem is a reflection of relating Scripture passages, showcasing the relevance the Word of God has in our lives and how it is a deep source of comfort and encouragement in times of turmoil and confusion.
About the Author
James Stehle has been a member of the Church of Christ since 1976 and has been involved in several congregations across the United States. He is a loving father of two, grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of three (with a fourth on the way). Stehle loves bowling, golfing, and spending time with his wife and family.
Poetic Lessons: Bible and Life in Poetry is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-419-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetic-lessons-bible-and-life-in-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetic-lessons-bible-and-life-in-poetry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us