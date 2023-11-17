University Games' Godzilla 3D Crystal Puzzle Roars Onto Pop Culture Scene
November 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsThat distinctive, echoing roar is being heard at retail! It's a forewarning of Godzilla's arrival.
University Games is set to make a footprint in stores with the thunderous introduction of its all-new Godzilla 3D translucent color puzzle. In its licensing agreement with Toho Co., Ltd, University Games created its 7" Godzilla puzzle as its most intricately sophisticated crystal puzzle in its already successful line of traditional and licensed 3D Crystal Puzzle lines.
"It makes sense to have a beast of a puzzle for Godzilla, one of the world's most famous monsters," Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said. "Pop culture fans are sure to enjoy building a replica of the captivating character icon."
University Games coincided its late November availability of the new Godzilla 3D Crystal Puzzle (MSRP $29.99 for ages 8+) with other Godzilla entertainment news and releases, which includes the highly anticipated Apple TV+ live-action monster series.
Streaming on November 17th, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from Legendary Television, Safehouse Pictures and Toho Co., Ltd., is the six installment (Season One) series starring Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell, that tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.
Godzilla, the enormous, violent, prehistoric sea monster awakened and empowered by nuclear radiation has been characterized as both villain and hero to humans over the years and is commonly referred to as the "King of the Monsters". Godzilla debuted on screen in 1954 and has since become an international star appearing in 33 Japanese films, five American films and numerous video games, novels, comic books and television shows.
About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
University Games
2032926280
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
University Games
2032926280
Contact Us
Email University Games
Attachments