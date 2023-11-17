Chandler, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWaiting on a Donut, a new book by Brian E. Reed, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Who likes waiting for their favorite treat? Waiting on a Donut is the first in a series of fun adventures between a grandfather and his grandson as they venture out together to make everyday tasks fun!
About the Author
Brian E. Reed is an emerging author, originally from Chicago and now call's Phoenix home. Brian has been married to Lynn over 40 years and is grandfather to seven who all inspire him to draw from their daily experiences and share their special bond.
Waiting on a Donut is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-060-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/waiting-on-a-donut/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/waiting-on-a-donut/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us