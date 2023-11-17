Chandler, AZ Author Publishes Memoir
November 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI IRS (My Hell of Life), a new book by James M. Moten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I IRS (My Hell of Life) follows the life and experiences of a young black man as he survives the South but continues to face systemic and institutionalized racism throughout his life, in overt as well as subtle ways. The story moves back and forth in time, painting a vivid, often painful, picture of growing up in the South and later working at the IRS and serving in the military. But despite all the racist blows dealt against him, he never doubted that God exists and loves him.
About the Author
James M. Moten is a retired IRS agent who served in the US Air Force and Marines. He is the owner of Taxonyourside LLC. He works for two CPA firms and has a degree in finance. His special interest is outer space. Moten has eight children.
I IRS (My Hell of Life) is a 312-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-227-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-irs-my-hell-of-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-irs-my-hell-of-life/
