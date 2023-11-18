Orleans County, NY Veteran & Author Publishes Military Memoir
November 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Woman's Survival: Surviving the Military, a new book by Betty May, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Woman's Survival: Surviving the Military is based off true events of a woman's life before, during, and after her horrifying military experience. The book walks the reader through the dark trials and tribulations of a young woman's endurance in the military. Her harrowing experiences include human smuggling, sexual abuse, racism, and slander. She writes with truth and sincerity in the hope that those who read her story will find courage in her words. Her story is one of heartbreak, survival, and, ultimately, triumph.
About the Author
Betty May was born in New York. She currently resides in New York. She is a mother of three. May describes herself as a strong woman who dares to share her testimony of her military experiences with anyone who is willing to read it. May bravely enlisted in the Navy with three young children and a husband at home to defend her country and fight in America's War on Terror.
A Woman's Survival: Surviving the Military is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4388-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-womans-survival-surviving-the-military/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-womans-survival-surviving-the-military/
