Olathe, KS Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWords I Thought, a new book by Brittney Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Words I Thought is about growing up in today's world with mental health issues. It's about how you fall in love but it just might not be the right love and at some point, it will fail. It's about finding love in life and growing up. People need to see the bad, not just the good in life while growing up in today's world. This book shows viewpoints that you rarely see, and reaches more than one aspect of mental health. I hope people can learn that you don't have to hide what you think.
About the Author
Brittney Wright is a Girl Scout for Troop 4409. She is a hard worker for the community by making it a cleaner and better place. Brittney loves reading in her free time, actually all the time. She's also very involved in piano. Brittney's special interests include painting beautiful landscapes and drawing facial features. Brittney is the youngest of six children, she has two dogs and a cat. Brittney goes to Olathe East; yes, she's still in high school, actually a freshman… that's amazing! Brittney believes that mental health is very important, especially in young teens. Brittney grew up around a lot of people with mental health issues including friends and family so she wrote a book to create awareness!
Words I Thought is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-005-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/words-i-thought/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/words-i-thought/
