Indian Trail, NC Author Publishes Christmas Book
November 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChristmas in Noah's Ark, a new book by Michael Louis Bordino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Christmas in Noah's Ark is a tale that shows how we should take care of the earth and love one another, all humans and all animals and nature, and how they interact with each other. The story encompasses God through his love to all people, the love story between God and all his creation on earth. Read this tale to gain an understanding of the awareness of creation and how important it is to all of us.
About the Author
Michael Louis Bordino was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the United States Army for two years (1968-1970), including one year in Vietnam, where he received a Bronze Star medal. As a veteran, he supports veterans and people who defend religious freedom, and he is grateful to the medical professionals at the Brooklyn Veterans Hospital and North Carolina for their long-term support.
Mr. Bordino completed NYU certificate courses in film production and advertising, and through his years he learned that what comes out of a simple thought creates a story that becomes your personal dream. The beauty of writing is whether it's a book, movie script, or a song, they all have a story to tell that touches people's lives and memories that last forever.
Visit the author's website at https://connectionsmakingmemorieswithyou.com/.
Christmas in Noah's Ark is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4297-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/christmas-in-noahs-ark/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/christmas-in-noahs-ark/
