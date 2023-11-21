The International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group Releases Tenth Edition of "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide"
November 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group is excited to announce the release of the tenth edition of its publication, "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide has been expanded to cover 44 countries, now including Belgium, Hong Kong, Kenya, Malta, New Zealand, Slovakia, and Uganda. The guide serves as a comprehensive resource offering a summary of key corporate law principles across the globe, providing invaluable insights for those establishing an entity in these diverse jurisdictions.
Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network and the guide's facilitator, states, "In times of uncertainty, having access to a trusted resource is invaluable. Our Corporate Group has once again curated a guide featuring the latest figures and regulations for 44 jurisdictions, offering a swift option for those conducting business in these countries. Moreover, it serves as a bridge, connecting you with experienced lawyers ready to assist with your legal needs."
The tenth edition of "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide" is designed to serve as a quick, practical reference for individuals and businesses involved in establishing entities across a diverse range of countries.
To access the latest edition of the guide, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNCorporate10th
About the ILN Corporate Specialty Group
Co-Chaired by Mitch Karsch of Davis+Gilbert LLP in New York and Pierre-Menno de Girard of Reinhart Marville Torre in Paris, the Corporate Group provides a platform for discussion among ILN members of Corporate Law matters in an international context, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts and corporate governance, for a range of clients. The Corporate Group meets regularly at ILN Annual and Regional Conferences, both in person and virtually.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
