Belvidere, NJ Author Publishes Religious Morality Book
November 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScripture Letters in the Public Square, a new book by Dan Arthur Pryor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Biblical value of revealed religion and subsequent morality have no equal when properly used to instruct and guide all on Earth to our eternal life.
Scripture Letters in the Public Square is a compilation of letters designed to religiously inform the public through the secular media of newspapers, where the general public can read about moral issues from Biblical and religious standpoints. Written from the Catholic perspective, some issues covered are abortion, religious freedom and homosexuality. Scripture Letters in the Public Square is a follow-up book to the author's first book: Bible Letters to the Public Editor.
About the Author
Although not a public orator on the subjects, Dan Arthur Pryor has spent countless hours discussing and debating religion and morality with almost anyone he encounters when the moment seems right. Though all vary in their theology-or lack thereof-he finds all groups are interesting to engage with: children, brothers, sisters, cousins, friends, neighbors, strangers, fellow Catholics, Protestants, Jehovah Witness, agnostics, atheists, liberals, conservatives, and so on. The author has been pursuing these efforts since the age of 52.
Scripture Letters in the Public Square is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4280-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scripture-letters-in-the-public-square-adults/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scripture-letters-in-the-public-square-adults/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
