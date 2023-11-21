New Orleans, LA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
November 21, 2023
Upside Down, a new book by Michaela Zeno, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the future, the world is split in two. Two different societies, two different classes. The wealthiest living in Rose City, dwelling above the clouds, the ideal society. The poor live on Earth's surface, covered in ash and smoke. After Lana, a young girl among the wealthy, starts to question the split world, she discovers secrets that were not meant to be uncovered. Lana learns that everyone has a story to tell, and these stories must be listened to.
About the Author
Michaela Zeno is involved in her church doing various tasks. She likes to go out with friends, play volleyball, traveling, and doing YouTube videos. Zeno is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, the first African-American sorority. She graduated from Bennett College with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Media Studies. She is currently getting her Master's in Interactive Media from Elon University.
Upside Down is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4387-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/upside-down/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/upside-down/
