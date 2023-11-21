Winter Springs, FL Author Publishes Poetry
November 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Red Wild Columbine: Flowers, Lessons, and Lives: A Narrative Poem, a new book by Dr. Jerry W. Eans, DVM, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Red Wild Columbine: Flowers, Lessons, and Lives: A Narrative Poem is an accumulation of the author's childhood dreams and memories. These memories include the total joy of taking a college class of local wild flowering plants while attending Ball State Teacher's College (Muncie, Indiana) in 1960, cherished memories of those he knew outright and others fictional, and lessons of life that are available to us all if we bother to search them out and make them fit in to our own personal experiences, therefore becoming useful. Many of these lessons are directed to point out situations of personal interest, then to search for the answer why, and last of all, to commemorate the answers in a visual, permanent writing.
About the Author
Dr. Jerry W. Eans, DVM was born in New Castle, Indiana. Just as any other young person, he accumulated many childhood experiences in the 1940s and 1950s, and as in any case, many were not forgotten. He attended Ball State Teacher's College in Muncie, Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University Veterinary School.
After serving two years in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, he then worked as a small animal practitioner for forty-five years. "Our intention," he said, "was to work on the animals and help the people. I always felt enriched to have been able to share in so many lives, so full of, happiness and sorrows, problems and solutions, and to witness so many behaviors of such a diverse accumulation of human beings. We are all food for thought." Dr. Eans is currently living in Florida.
The Red Wild Columbine: Flowers, Lessons, and Lives: A Narrative Poem is a 322-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-317-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-red-wild-columbine-flowers-lessons-and-lives-a-narrative-poem/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-red-wild-columbine-flowers-lessons-and-lives-a-narrative-poem/
