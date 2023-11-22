Clarksville, OH Author Publishes Novel
November 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Fear of Someday, a new book by Jennie Endicott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jenna Graham has dreamed of her someday-the day when she can finally have freedom, safety, and the life she wants. After surviving a neglectful childhood, Jenna finds an escape in wealthy and charming James, but soon her fairy tale Prince Charming turns into her villain, viciously abusing her and locking her inside the lonely rooms of their mansion.
Barely holding out hope, a potential savior comes in the form of Bert, one of James's henchmen, who says he has a plan to help Jenna escape. Reluctantly, Jenna chooses to trust him, and as their journey unfolds and more is revealed about Bert's true identity, Jenna learns to trust him and, ultimately, to have hope that she will finally receive her someday.
About the Author
Jennie Endicott is a retired supervisor from the corporate offices of a large retailer. She and her husband of thirty years spend most of their time traveling in their motorhome, mostly between Florida and South Carolina. They have two Cavachon dogs that travel with them, as well as two grandchildren they adore. Jennie loves combing beaches for shells, creating seashell art, and paddle boarding.
The Fear of Someday is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardcover $26.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-029-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-fear-of-someday-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-fear-of-someday-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
