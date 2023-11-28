The Woodlands, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Guide
God Greatest Commandment: A Guide discusses in detail the two greatest commandments given by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that will enable all humans to live a godly life during their earthly pilgrimages. The book's objective is to provide steps on how to love God with all your heart, soul and mind, and love your neighbor as yourself, as well as to outline rewards that you will receive by loving God and neighbor. Readers of this book will be reminded that we are all one, that we all came from one God, just like the billions of rays of sunlight all come from one source, the sun. Since all humanity is from God the Father, we should endeavor to love our Creator and also love all created people. If we all love each other, then our communities, our countries, and our world will be better places to live, without war, but with peace and harmony.
Andrew Oghena is a happily married family man with two kids. He loves family time and sharing stories together, whether it's during meals, road trips, or long walks. He was born and brought up as a Christian in the Roman Catholic faith and is a member of both the Blue Army, a Catholic society that promotes the message of Our Lady of Fatima, and the Knights of Columbus, a society that promotes family and defends the Christian faith. He has a PhD degree in petroleum engineering and has traveled to multiple countries on international assignments and worked on several teams with colleagues of multiple nationalities. In his profession, he sees himself as a citizen of the world, and sees the world as a global village. After viewing himself and the world this way for twenty-five years, he has come to realize the Gospel Truth that Our Lord Jesus Christ said in the Bible 2000 years ago. Andrew Oghena knows that all humanity needs to hear this priceless message, and most importantly apply it to their daily lives, to make the world a better place for all.
God Greatest Commandment: A Guide is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (hardbound $53.00, eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-056-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-greatest-commandment-a-guide-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-greatest-commandment-a-guide-pb/
