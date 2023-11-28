Frisco, TX Author Publishes Memoir
November 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOlga's Story: Stormy Sea, a new book by Olga Wilmes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the Russian Revolution, Olga Wilmes's family of German Mennonites in the Ukraine endured hardship and trouble. But when World War II came, their community really struggled to survive. Taken by the German army through Poland and into Germany, they barely managed to get to the American Zone of Occupation at the war's end. Then they were shipped to Paraguay, for a life of hard work and intense privation. But God brought Olga and her family to peace and security in America.
About the Author
Newly resident in Texas, Olga Wilmes lived for twenty-six years in New Jersey, the last leg of her journey to freedom. Having been a refugee since early childhood, "I have no education," she says. But Olga Wilmes knows, better than most people, what freedom and God's deliverance are all about.
Olga's Story: Stormy Sea is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7132-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/olgas-story-stormy-sea/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/olgas-story-stormy-sea/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us