Sacramento, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Sheila and Gaston The Cat, a new book by Sheila Tanguy Tracey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Sheila and Gaston the Cat is a true story about the travels of the Tracey family and Gaston, their cat. They travel to and explore Mexico, Canada, France, and Germany from 1966 to 1967, which takes eighteen months. Both parents are artists and teachers, and the children are also artists. Their mother, Francoise M. Tanguy, is the favorite niece of her uncle, Yves Tanguy, famous French-American Surrealist painter of the 20th century and member of the Surrealist Movement.
About the Author
Sheila Tanguy Tracey's artist and writing training started at a very young age. She started painting when she was seven years old and started writing poems in junior high school. She started exhibiting paintings and ceramics with her brother in the Deyoung Museum in San Francisco, California. Both she and her brother, Brendan, entered the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade contest at ages seven and eight, in which they both won second place.
Sheila graduated from Monterey Peninsula College in 1997, took Women's Studies, and wrote three books. She was also a student senator and graduated from CSU Monterey Bay in 2000. She took Painting with muralist Johana Poethic, and Stephanie Anne Johnson, Amalia Mesa-Bains, and Statistics with Ken Nashita. She has also painted five murals and written five books since then. It has been an incredible journey.
The Adventures of Sheila and Gaston The Cat is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-107-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-sheila-and-gaston-the-cat/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-sheila-and-gaston-the-cat/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us