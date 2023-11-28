Libertyville, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
November 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTiffany the Tiger, a new book by Kimball J. Bradley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Follow Tiffany the Tiger as she gains her confidence and asserts herself. Tiffany finds an unlikely friend who helps her become confident.
About the Author
Born in New York City, Kimball J. Bradley was raised in a suburb of New York called Darrien. Kimball grew up with dyslexia and could barely read or write, even went to a special school for children with learning disabilities. He has become a published author to make his dreams come true and overcome his struggle. He has always excelled in sports such as football, swimming, martial arts, and lacrosse. Kimball has also always had a love for the outdoors.
Tiffany the Tiger is a 22-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-175-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tiffany-the-tiger/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tiffany-the-tiger/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
