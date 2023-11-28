Blanchard, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
November 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Year School Stopped, a new book by Kayla Wilson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In The Year School Stopped, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic ended many social outings and communication with the outside world. Everything had to be done six feet apart. Will all the kids survive, not being able to do the things they love, such as playing at parks, hanging out with friends, and eating at restaurants? Find out while reading this cute and funny book based on real life events.
About the Author
Kayla Wilson likes to take real life and turn it into many adventures. Most of her inspiration comes from her children, and she loves to make life relatable to others. She resides in Oklahoma with her children.
The Year School Stopped is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-362-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-year-school-stopped/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-year-school-stopped/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
