Albion, MI Author Publishes Christian Fantasy Novel
November 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChildren of the Light: In the Beginning, a new book by Christine Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a group of children are accidentally affected by a light experiment, they find themselves with the ability to travel at the speed of light between physical and spiritual realms. Armed with the swords of God's power, warring angels, and the name of Jesus; they learn to battle in the spirit realm to save themselves, their families, and a nearby town from evil plans of destruction.
Children of the Light teaches readers the importance of prayer by giving a glimpse of the warfare that rages in a world not seen with natural eyes. So, when things go "bump" in the night, we know what to do to "bump" back using weapons of warfare provided by God.
Children of the Light has been called a spiritual warfare manual that teaches with real scripture principles, but is written to provide an exciting and thrilling adventure all ages will enjoy and find hard to put down.
About the Author
Christine Thomas is a licensed, ordained minister and a graduate of Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, MI. Through her work with various branches of the community including spiritual care and counseling, being a sexual assault victim advocate, and spreading awareness of sex trafficking, she has seen enough damage done from the kingdom of darkness that she is passionate about giving people a chance of winning their spiritual battles, and not just surviving them.
She has been married to her husband Jeff for 50 years and has five children and six grandchildren. Some of her grandchildren's names are used as main characters in this book.
Her hobbies include dancing, writing, being outdoors, and eating food. If prayer is considered a hobby, then that's one too!
Children of the Light: In the Beginning is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-052-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/children-of-the-light-in-the-beginning/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/children-of-the-light-in-the-beginning/
