Siren, WI Author Publishes Memoir
November 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere White Shoes Walk: A Nurse's Journey, a new book by Mary Lu Gerke Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Where White Shoes Walk follows the professional journey of Mary Lu Gerke Ph.D. as she goes through her career as a nurse. She shares the remarkable true stories of patients, families, and coworkers that will make you laugh and cry. Being a healthcare worker is hard, but the rewards are even greater. At many times, God was by Mary's side and his guidance along with her own personal ethos about nursing helped untold numbers of patients, families, and coworkers. It shows that placing compassion, care, and humanity at the heart of healthcare work can change minds and lives.
About the Author
Mary Lu Gerke Ph.D. comes from a family of thirteen. Her family was a community. They were all very active in church, education, and many community events. She was taught growing up the need to take care of your own family, as well as your neighbors. Her hobbies include fishing, boating, kayaking, golfing, woodworking, crafts, reading, snowshoeing, biking, and spending time with family and friends. Other special interests include learning to do new things around the house and yard, repurposing items into crafts, and helping others. Where White Shoes Walk is the true memoir of her life as a nurse from the beginning of her career into retirement.
Where White Shoes Walk: A Nurse's Journey is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-288-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/where-white-shoes-walk-a-nurses-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/where-white-shoes-walk-a-nurses-journey/
